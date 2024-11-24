Dispute decades old, mosque panel to decide strategy after examining other side’s plea

The Muslim side on Sunday said it will take a decision on the legal proceedings in connection with the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute in Sambhal after examining the documents and pleas of the other side to be submitted in a local civil court during the next hearing on November 29. Muslim side is in consultation with senior lawyers of the Supreme Court. (Sourced)

“We were served a notice late on November 19 evening and (will) take legal action after examining documents and pleas of the other side during the next hearing on November 29,” said Shahi Mosque committee chief Zafar Ali.

He also said the Muslim side is in consultation with senior lawyers of the Supreme Court.

A civil court in Sambhal appointed the court commissioner soon after a civil suit was filed by the Hindu side on November 19.

A team led by the appointed commissioner arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid a few hours later to conduct the survey.

Ali said he was not in the town at the time and an official telephoned him, asking him to reach the mosque to facilitate the survey.

“I was taken aback after hearing that a suit has been filed and the court has appointed a court commissioner for a survey,” said Ali.

Muslims constitute over 70 per cent of the population in Sambhal. Locals said the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir issue was decades old.

Zafar Ali and other Muslims shared that they had been hearing about the issue since their childhood.

Ali recalled that a cleric was killed in 1974 due to this controversy after some persons had gone there to do “jalabhishek”.

Hindu groups often raise the demand to allow them to do “jalabhishek” at the site.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of the Hindu side, claimed that a Harihar temple had stood at the site and Mughal emperor Babur built the mosque after damaging the temple in 1529.

Bijendra Yadav, a resident of Sambhal and Bhartiya Kisan Union’s western UP incharge, said, “Now, Ram Mandir has been built and they need some issues to exploit people in the name of religion.”

Yadav asserted that what is happening is not good for the country.

The town is also famous for its bone and horn craftsmanship. Both Hindus and Muslims are associated with the trade which earns foreign exchange.

Sambhal was a historic town during the medieval period. It witnessed two legendary battles between Prithviraj Chouhan and Saiyyad Salar Masud. It was the capital of the Lodi dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate under Sikandar Lodi for four years in the 15th century.