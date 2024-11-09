Tensions in Bangladesh as Islamist group calls for 'attacks' on ISKCON; Taslima Nasreen, BJP leader react

Communal tensions are escalating in Bangladesh as the Chittagong-based Islamist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam called for a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON. According to author Taslima Nasreen's social media post on Friday, the group was heard chanting violent slogans, such as “Catch one ISKCON, then slaughter,” during a recent rally in Chattogram. Bangladesh Hindus participate in a protest rally to demand that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment in Dhaka on November 2, 2024.(AP)

Taslima Nasreen’s post highlighted the dangers faced by ISKCON members, noting, "Hefazat-e-Islam has called for terrorism. They want to kill ISKCON members. Is ISKCON a terrorist organization that it should be banned?" the exiled Bangladeshi writer said.

She emphasised that the ISKCON, a globally present organisation, has never incited violence. "ISKCON exists in many countries around the world, and nowhere does it face such issues, but it does in Bangladesh," she wrote, attributing the hostility to “Islamists and jihadists who cannot tolerate people of other religions”.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed his concern, calling it a “concerted attack” on ISKCON. Sharing a video of a procession in Chattogram, Adhikari claimed that radicals had been chanting, “There is no place for ISKCON in this Bangla.”

Adhikari warned, “If the radicals plan to go ahead with the sinister plan of attacking ISKCON, they won’t be able to handle the consequences.”

“This video was recorded this morning around 11 am, when a procession of radicals were going from Teri Bazar to Cheragi in Chattogram with the motive of instigating communal tensions. Listen to the slogans they were raising:-'There is no place for ISKCON in this Bangla, Burn down ISKCON, torch ISKCON's addresses, Raze down ISKCON, demolish ISKCON's addresses…',” he wrote.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Communal clashes erupted on November 5 after a local trader, Osman Ali, allegedly posted on Facebook labelling ISKCON a “terrorist group", which provoked anger among the Hindu community in Chattogram’s Hazari Gali area. In response, joint police and army forces conducted an operation, arresting nearly 100 suspects.

ISKCON Bangladesh president Satya Ranjan Baroi condemned the attacks, stating, “ISKCON Bangladesh is a non-political and peaceful religious organisation dedicated to communal harmony, religious tolerance, and human welfare.”

Satya Ranjan Baroi urged for a peaceful resolution following an investigation into the incident. Hindus, who represent about 8% of Bangladesh’s population, have historically supported Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

However, rising communal tensions have increased concerns for the minority community's safety across the nation.