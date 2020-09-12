e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

The meme, sent to the actor by director Vivek Agnihotri, depicts Kangana as a fighter whom Shivaji Maaharaj is giving a sword.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut shares a meme on Twitter that depicts Uddhav Thackeray as Ravana.
Kangana Ranaut shares a meme on Twitter that depicts Uddhav Thackeray as Ravana. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a meme on Twitter, one of the many she is belived to have received during her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed a portion of her Mumbai office terming it illegally built. The meme, sent to the actor by director Vivek Agnihotri, depicts Kangana as a fighter whom Shivaji Maaharaj is giving a sword. In the background, a Ravana-like villain figure is shown with ten heads — modelled after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

 

“Following in the footsteps of Lakshmibai and Veer Shivaji, I will continue my work. Even if they try hard to scare me, I will continue to move forward with courage. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” Kangana tweeted in Marathi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has razed a portion of the actor’s Mumbai office, alleging that it was built illegally. This happened on the day the actor reached Mumbai from Manali with Y-plus security that the Centre allotted to her after the actor complaint of receiving threats from Shiv Sena.

tags
top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In