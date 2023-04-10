Home / India News / Evening brief: BJP asks Rahul to reveal names of 'undesirable businessmen' after Azad’s remark; all the latest news

Evening brief: BJP asks Rahul to reveal names of 'undesirable businessmen' after Azad’s remark; all the latest news

After Azad’s remark, BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to reveal who did he meet abroad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he owes an explanation to the nation over Democratic Progressive Azad Party founder and former Gandhi family loyalist Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment that the former Congress chief had met undesirable businessmen during his foreign trips. Read more

China says Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal violates its territorial sovereignty

China on Monday objected to home minister Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying it violated Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and not “conducive” to peace and tranquiliity along the border. Read more

Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter

Twitter boss Elon Musk, who has the highest follower count on the social networking platform, has started following prime minister Narendra Modi, who is followed by 87.7 million people. Read more

Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip, BTS fans ask if it's collab with Justin Bieber: ‘History is about to be made'

BTS member Jungkook, who recently travelled to Los Angeles, featured in several new pictures shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scott shared photos also featuring Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt and others. Read more

'It wasn't drastic, but gradual': Taapsee Pannu's dietician spills beans on her six-pack transformation

Taapsee Pannu broke the internet with her stunning transformation picture on Instagram wherein she's flaunting six-pack abs, posing with her trainer. Read more

