Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October last year, follows total 195 individuals on the social networking platform.

Twitter boss Elon Musk, who has the highest follower count on the social networking platform, has started following prime minister Narendra Modi, who is followed by 87.7 million people.

PM Modi with Elon Musk (Image from Sep 2015/PIB)
The world's second-wealthiest person, who acquired Twitter in October last year and is followed by 134.3 million users, himself follows 195 individuals, one of whom is PM Modi.

Elon Musk has 134.3 million followers and he himself follows 195 people, including PM Modi.
A screenshot of the list of people followed by the Tesla CEO shows the name ‘Narendra Modi.’

PM Modi's name is there among Musk's Twitter followers (Twitter/Elon Musk)
PM Modi is, in fact, one of the few political leaders followed by Musk on Twitter; the billionaire also follows former US President Barack Obama, who was overtaken by Musk as the most followed person on the microblogging website.

On an official visit to the United States in Sep 2015, the prime minister had met Musk.

Netizens react

That Musk has started following Modi, soon went viral on Twitter. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Twitter user Monty Rana said he hoped the party would not start asking ‘Ye Modi-Musk ka rishta kya kehlata hai (What is the relationship between Modi and Musk)?’

A person wondered if Tesla would be opening a factory in India.

In terms of Twitter followers, meanwhile, Musk and Obama are ahead of Justin Bieber at number 3, Katy Perry at 4, and Rihanna at 5. Cristiano Ronaldo (6), Taylor Swift (7), Lady Gaga (9), and YouTube (10) are also in the top 10. Number 8? Narendra Modi.

