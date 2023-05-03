Home / India News / Evening brief: China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin freed from jail after 3 years, and all the latest news

Evening brief: China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin freed from jail after 3 years, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin returns home to Wuhan after jail: Report

Chinese whistleblower- Fang Bin- who documented the initial Covid outbreak in China's Wuhan, has been freed from jail after three years, BBC reported. Read more

The citizen journalist was reported to be jailed after he shared videos of scenes in Wuhan- the epicentre of Covid pandemic. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
The citizen journalist was reported to be jailed after he shared videos of scenes in Wuhan- the epicentre of Covid pandemic.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Amit Shah, BJP over Muslim quota row in Karnataka

Union home minister Amit Shah’s defence on scrapping 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka is a breach of the Constitution which envisions secularism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes are imposing a hate agenda, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Read more

Air India, Vistara sign interline partnership; to help domestic, global flyers

Air India on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an interline partnership with full-service carrier, Vistara, enabling passengers to travel between the two airlines’ network seamlessly. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she's the only ‘millennium’ Miss World: 'There won't be another one in our lifetimes'

At the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra, who was then 18, was crowned the winner. The actor recalled her Miss India days, and also reflected on her Miss World title as she spoke about the pageant that was held at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Ways To Clean White Sneakers

'You've decided it is my last': MS Dhoni recreates 'definitely not' moment with blockbuster statement on ‘IPL swansong’

Will MS Dhoni bid farewell to Indian Premier League (IPL) at season end? Is the demigod of IPL set to call time on his illustrious career after being the beating heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for more than a decade? Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

wuhan covid-19
wuhan covid-19
