Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Amit Shah, BJP over Muslim quota row in Karnataka

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
May 03, 2023 04:23 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu chief minister attacked the union home minister over his remark on scrapping of 4 per cent Muslim quota in poll-bound Karnataka.

Union home minister Amit Shah’s defence on scrapping 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka is a breach of the Constitution which envisions secularism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes are imposing a hate agenda, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

MK Stalin hits out at Amit Shah over his defence on scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka. (ANI)
"This only exposes their animosity towards minorities," said Stalin. "The union home minister has said this for electoral gains," he added while responding to questions in the monthly programme Ungalil Oruvan or 'one amongst you'.

The BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka had in March scrapped the 4 per cent OBC quota for Muslims and distributed it equally to two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Stalin came down heavily on the national hegemon accusing them of engaging in the politics of hate in which they are being aided by 'social media and certain news media organisations'.

"The BJP leaders believe their own imagination that spewing hatred against Muslims will satisfy Hindus. But that’s not the truth. The majority who do not vote for the BJP are also Hindus," Stalin said.

READ | K'taka govt showed 'haste' in scrapping 4 per cent Muslim quota: SC

"These are people who wish for peace and brotherhood. BJP is pushing its hateful agenda on a section of people and projects it as the sentiments of the majority. They are supported in this by social media and some new media organisations who spread lies and imaginary stories."

Meanwhile, the BJP did not comment on the issue.

READ | 'Ended Muslim quota as it was unconstitutional': Amit Shah

Stalin’s hard stance comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where he is attempting to bring together a united opposition to defeat the BJP.

"In our country where the Constitution upholds secularism, the fact that the Union home minister is speaking in such a manner is a breach of the Constitution," Stalin said.

"Like how the lies of Goebbels are for the Nazis, the truth is for the people. We believe that the Indian people’s consciousness will never be dormant."

During the programme, Stalin for the first time spoke on the controversial leaked audio clips saying that he does not want to give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics.

The BJP had released two audio clips claiming it to be the voice of finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan accusing Stalin’s son and sports minister Udhyanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan of corruption.

After Rajan described the first clip as fabricated and the second clip as a deep fake, the BJP and their ally AIADMK have demanded a probe.

While the BJP submitted this as a petition to Governor RN Ravi, the AIADMK urged Union home minister Shah last week to initiate a central agency probe.

"Corruption allegations of 30,000 is not a small issue. Why is Stalin keeping quiet when his own son and son-in-law have been accused," asked AIADMK's general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami after his meeting with Shah.

"He (finance minister) has given a detailed explanation twice," said Stalin on Tuesday. "I have time only to do my duties towards people. I do not want to speak further about this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics."

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

bjp karnataka amit shah mk stalin + 2 more
