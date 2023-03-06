Evening brief: Delhi court reacts to ‘illegal act’ claims against Sisodia's arrest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. During Monday's hearing, the CBI told the Court that they are not seeking Sisodia's further remand for the next 15 days.(PTI)

'If they feel something illegal...': Delhi court to CBI at Sisodia hearing

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise policy case - hours after his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody which was extended for two days, ended. Read more

Glacial melt in Indus raises water concerns

Increased glacial melt in the Indus river basin due to global warming is likely to raise strategic concerns over the sharing of water in the region, a new research article in the Current Science journal has indicated. Read more

Shashi Tharoor gives epic reply to Nagaland fan’s question about his intelligence

We all have those celebrities and well-known personalities who can certainly give us a fangirl or fanboy moment if we meet them in real life. That is what happened with this woman who got a chance to ask a question to Shashi Tharoor during an event in Nagaland. Read more

Web Stories | Amitabh Bachchan Injured While Shooting

Kangana Ranaut is happy as Nawazuddin breaks silence over feud with ex-wife: 'Silence doesn't always give us peace'

Kangana Ranaut has supported fellow actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he released a statement breaking his silence on his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui's allegations against him. Read more

'India's bowling attack is not strong. They are preparing turners due to absence of...': Gavaskar's blistering claim

The cynosure of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been the turning pitches. It has been the primary focus even as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead early in the contest and more so when the hosts lost by a massive margin of nine wickets on the Indore pitch that was deemed "poor" by the ICC. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON