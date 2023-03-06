'India's bowling attack is not strong. They are preparing turners due to absence of...': Gavaskar's blistering claim

The cynosure of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been the turning pitches. It has been the primary focus even as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead early in the contest and more so when the hosts lost by a massive margin of nine wickets on the Indore pitch that was deemed "poor" by the ICC. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took a dig at the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad, saying that in absence of their ace bowlers the bowling attack has looked weak.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar explained that with the present Indian attack, which does not have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the line-up looks weak and hence do not have the ability to pick 20 wickets. Hence, India have been reliant in turning pitches so that the spinners can dictate the proceedings entirely.

"Taking 20 wickets is not going to be easy in India. On a lot of Indian pitches, without your ace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and a slightly inexperienced Mohammed Siraj, I don't think that bowling attack is such (strong). But with a little bit of help from a dry pitch, India can probably take 20 wickets. I think that is the thinking behind preparing such pitches," Gavaskar said.

Bumrah continues to recover from the back injury that has kept him out since September last year. It has been reported that the star bowler is likely to miss the entire 2023 IPL season and will not be available for the World Test Championship final if India qualify. Shami, on the other hand, has been benched as part of workload management, but reports claim that he might be added to the playing XI for the fourth and final match.

"For India to reach the World Test Championship Final, they did not have any other options (than producing turning tracks). If you would have had a strong attack, maybe you could have done something different but your strength is your spinners and therefore I think these pitches are being made. You do not want a flat pitch where the batters go out and dominate. These pitches are testing the temperament of the batters," Gavaskar added.

