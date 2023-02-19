Home / India News / Evening brief: YS Sharmila's 'Telangana is India's Afghanistan' jibe at KCR; and all the latest news

Evening brief: YS Sharmila's 'Telangana is India's Afghanistan' jibe at KCR; and all the latest news

YS Sharmila's 'Telangana is India's Afghanistan' attack on KCR: ‘… a tyrant'

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila Sunday equated chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR's rule in the state with that of the Taliban in Afghanistan and termed him a "tyrant". Read more

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office day 2 collection: Marvel film earns 18 crore, beats out Shehzada

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returned for an all-new adventure in the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man saga had plenty of interest in India as it earned 9.92 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Read more

'It wasn't Chhole Bhature...': Dravid hilariously reveals what Kohli was delivered in viral video from 2nd Test - Watch

Team India secured a comprehensive victory over Australia in the second Test of the series in Delhi, beating the side by six wickets on Sunday. Read more

6 surprising reasons of early puberty in kids

Is your child showing signs of puberty much earlier than expected? It could be a cause of concern and parents must pay attention to signs of early or precocious puberty in children as this could impede their growth in future years and also lead to social and emotional issues in kids who may be conscious about their changing bodies, and this could affect their mental health. Read more

Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here

Hero MotoCorp Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU)- Swadesh Srivastava said during an analyst call that the company has an accelerated plan for EVs, under which it will bring new electric two-wheelers in various segments. Read more

5 essential tips to calm someone down

Pacifying someone can be one of the most difficult tasks especially if that person is close to you. Read here

