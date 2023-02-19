YS Sharmila's 'Telangana is India's Afghanistan' attack on KCR: ‘… a tyrant'

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila Sunday equated chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR's rule in the state with that of the Taliban in Afghanistan and termed him a "tyrant". While responding to a question from a reporter, a perturbed Sharmila blasted KCR and accused him of not understanding "democratic language"; she also spoke about her plans to approach the court for the "thick-minded KCR to understand what the court is".

Her comments came as she was taken into preventive custody for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Banoth Shankar Naik, an MLA of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi - a party headed by KCR.

YS Sharmila-led footmarch was also put on hold citing the law and order situation amid protests by BRS workers who demanded action against her, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

Also read | YS Sharmila buys Telangana CM KCR a new pair of shoes. 'If it doesn't fit...'

In response to a question by a reporter who asked the YSRTP chief what her next move was and what she would like to say to KCR, she replied: "I want to say to KCR he is a dictator, he is tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban. That's what this is, that's what is happening in the state of Telangana... as usual KCR doesn't understand democratic language, so I probably will have to approach the count again, will have to get a fresh permission again in order for the thick-minded KCR to understand what the court is."

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in connection with a case registered against her under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

She has been accused of 'insulting' the legislator belonging to ST community, through her comments during her padayatra or footmarch 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON