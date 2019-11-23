e-paper
Ex DMK MLA A Asokan gets 3-yrs in jail for attempting to kill wife, mother-in-law

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:38 IST

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:38 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The sentences were suspended allowing time for Asokan to appeal in the Madras High Court.
The sentences were suspended allowing time for Asokan to appeal in the Madras High Court.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)
         

A former DMK MLA has been sentenced to three years in jail by a special court in Tamil Nadu for attempting to murder his second wife and mother in law four years ago.

A Asokan, former lawmaker from Tiruvarur constituency, was also held guilty for abusing his second wife on the night of December 6, 2015, when he tried to kill her.

The Chennai special court that hears criminal cases against MPs and MLAs ordered two sentences—to run concurrently-- of three years and six months each for attempt to murder and abuse respectively. The sentences were suspended allowing time for Asokan to appeal in the Madras High Court.

Asokan, who lived with his second wife Hema and his mother-in-law at Pattinapakkam in Chennai, had first abused her by questioning her character and later fired at her with a pistol on the night of December 6, 2015.

Hema had gone out with Asokan’s personal assistant to distribute relief to the flood affected in the neighbourhood that evening and had returned late at around 11 pm, making Asokan go mad in rage. A rattled Hema left the house along with her mother and lodged a complaint with the Pattinapakkam police.

Asokan was arrested and sent to the Puzhal Central Prison but secured bail soon after.

Asokan had won Thiruvarur assembly seat in 1996 on DMK ticket but joined the AIADMK in 2006 after DMK denied him a ticket. When the AIADMK swept to power in 2011, he was made the special representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi. He returned to the DMK in March 2018.

The special court has so far convicted four current and former lawmakers. AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister Balakrishna Reddy was jailed for rioting in January this year.

