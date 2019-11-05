e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Facing flak for phone hack, WhatsApp says user security ‘highest priority’

The government had sought an explanation from WhatsApp after nearly 1,400 users in India and across the world were targeted in a hacking.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WhatsApp said it provides industry leading end-to-end encryption to help protect user privacy and security.
WhatsApp said it provides industry leading end-to-end encryption to help protect user privacy and security. (Reuters file photo)
         

Facing heat over the privy breach issue, social networking giant WhatsApp said on Tuesday that safety and security of users remain its highest priority.

“..which is why in May we blocked the attack and have taken action in the courts to hold NSO accountable,” a spokesman of the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp said it provides industry leading end-to-end encryption to help protect user privacy and security.

“In May, our security team caught and stopped a cyber attack designed to send malware to mobile devices. Unable to break end-to-end encryption, this kind of malware abuses vulnerabilities within the underlying operating systems that power our mobile phones,” the spokesman said.

The government had sought an explanation from WhatsApp after nearly 1,400 users in India and across the world were targeted in a hacking.

“Government of India is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on WhatsApp. We have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens,” Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tweeted.

WhatsApp had alleged that an Israeli firm has misused its platform to aid spying on around 1,400 people across the world.

Several rights activists, lawyers, and journalists last week said they had been identified as targets of a phone hack aimed at snooping on them.

The Congress on Sunday said its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also informed by WhatsApp that her phone data was suspected to have been breached.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accusing the Centre of being involved in a “surveillance racket”. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, saying the Congress was “imagining things” that do not exist.

WhatApp’s statement comes a day after opposition said it plans to approach President Ram Nath Kovind over the privacy breach issue and will also raise the matter in the winter session of Parliament.

tags
top news
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Facing flak for phone hack, WhatsApp says user security ‘highest priority’
Facing flak for phone hack, WhatsApp says user security ‘highest priority’
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
2 air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
2 air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
Kohli Birthday Special:Top 31 knocks by Indian captain on his 31th birthday
Kohli Birthday Special:Top 31 knocks by Indian captain on his 31th birthday
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
trending topics
Virat Kohli BirthdayIndrani MukerjeaSSC MTS Result 2019Anushka SharmaMilind SomanMi Note 10

don't miss

latest news

India News