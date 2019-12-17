e-paper
Home / India News / Family of 6 walking on railway track in Delhi hit by train; 3 die

Family of 6 walking on railway track in Delhi hit by train; 3 die

Family of six was walking on the railway tracks towards Shivaji Bridge Railway Station when they were hit by a train.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Image for representation
Image for representation(File photo)
         

At least three people were killed and two injured when they were run over by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge in Delhi on Tuesday.

Family of six was walking on the railway tracks towards Shivaji Bridge Railway Station when they were hit by a train.

Of the six people, a 36-year-old woman along with her two daughters aged 13 and 8 succumbed to their injuries, where as two others were injured.

Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the incident took place around 7.40 pm and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

with PTI inputs

top news
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
‘He is a good option,’ Yuvraj & Harbhajan back Indian player for World T20
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
