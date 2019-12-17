Family of 6 walking on railway track in Delhi hit by train; 3 die

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:47 IST

At least three people were killed and two injured when they were run over by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge in Delhi on Tuesday.

Family of six was walking on the railway tracks towards Shivaji Bridge Railway Station when they were hit by a train.

Of the six people, a 36-year-old woman along with her two daughters aged 13 and 8 succumbed to their injuries, where as two others were injured.

Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the incident took place around 7.40 pm and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

with PTI inputs