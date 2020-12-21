Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:42 IST

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 25 on Monday as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues.

The Centre on Sunday invited farmers’ unions to join discussion with the government again and asked them to fix the date of the meeting at Vigyan Bhavan according to their convenience.

Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural reform laws, the farmers on Sunday said that they would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Before that, the protesters will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said farmers would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday. He also said that the protesters are being harassed by the Haryana government.

“Protesters are being threatened by the Haryana government. This is against the direction of the Supreme Court. I urge them to stop harassing farmers from tomorrow,” Yadav said.

Union minister VK Singh said on Sunday that the ongoing protests were “more political” in nature. He claimed that “actual farmers are very happy with what has been done in last six months.”

Various organisations associated with the farmers’ agitation observed ‘Farmer Martyrs Homage Day’ on Sunday in the memory of farmers who died since the agitation began. 33 farmers who had been participating in the struggle have died since 26th November, according to the AIKS.

Follow all live updates here:

Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today

Farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders on Sunday, decided to step up pressure on the government to repeal the new farm laws and announced a relay hunger strike at all the protest sites from Monday onwards, while asking agitators from across the country to join them.