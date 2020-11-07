e-paper
Farmers protesting against new farm laws have vacated sites to allow train movement: Punjab Government

Farmers protesting against new farm laws have vacated sites to allow train movement: Punjab Government

Punjab Government tweeted that the Kisan Unions who had been protesting Center’s new farm laws have got off all the railway platforms to allow the frequent movement of freight trains across Punjab

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The Punjab Government on Saturday said that farmers who had been protesting at 21 locations in the State against the Centre’s new agricultural laws have vacated all sites to allow movement of freight trains.

“On the persuasion of #PunjabGovernment, the Kisan Unions have got off all the railway platforms to allow the frequent movement of freight trains across Punjab. In this connection, all 21 locations, where farmers are protesting, have been cleared for the plying of goods trains,” the Punjab government tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal urged the Punjab government to ensure full safety and security of entire Railways system and allow running of all trains through and to Punjab so that goods and passenger trains can serve the people of the state.

“Operationally important that all tracks, stations & Railway property are clear for safety of passengers, Railway staff & infrastructure. People of Punjab want to travel for festivals like Chhath Puja, Diwali & Gurupurab,” Goyal tweeted.

“Urge Punjab Govt to ensure full safety and security of entire Railways system and allow running of all trains through and to Punjab so that goods and passenger trains can serve the people of Punjab,” he said in another tweet.

The Railways Ministry on Thursday said that it has continued to lose revenue as Freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to tracks blockages in Punjab. “Till date, more than 2,225 freight rakes (coupled passenger coaches) could not be operated upon carrying vital commodities,” it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh staged a ‘dharna’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspension of goods railways services in Punjab since September 24.

