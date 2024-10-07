Farooq Abdullah's big message to Mehbooba Mufti: 'Will accept support even if...' | Jammu and Kashmir election

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that his party will accept support from Mehbooba Mufti's PDP even if it doesn't need it to form a government in the union territory. He was reacting to reports that Mufti's PDP was ready to extend support to the Congress-National Conference combine. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that it is a “great thing” that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to join them. (ANI File)

Buoyed by the exit poll results that predicted the National Conference's victory, the former chief minister said all parties need to be together to save Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties," he told ANI.

He, however, said he hasn't spoken to Mehbooba Mufti on the possibility of a post-election alliance.

"I extend to her my heartfelt gratitude...we will try to build this state together...I have not spoken with her, I have only read it in newspapers," he added.

He said he wasn't excited about the exit polls.

"I am not too excited about exit polls because they can be both right and wrong. The real truth will be revealed once the boxes are opened and the votes are counted. We are hopeful that the (NC-Congress) alliance will form a stable government (in Jammu and Kashmir) and that is what we are looking forward to," he added.

The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead of the BJP.

According to Axis My India, the NC-Congress alliance can win 35-45 seats whereas the BJP can win 24-34 seats. Notably, the majority mark to form the government in the Union Territory is 46.

According to the exit poll, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) can win 4-6 seats while Awami Ittehad Party-led by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid can win 3-8. These parties can play the role of 'kingmakers'.

The counting for votes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will take place on Tuesday.

With inputs from ANI