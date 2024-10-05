Exit polls: Cong winning Haryana with majority, hung assembly likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Months after putting up an impressive show against the BJP-led ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc has the edge in Jammu & Kashmir and the grand old party is set to clinch an absolute majority in Haryana, exit polls released on Saturday evening showed. Gurugram, India-October 04, 2024: Polling officials going to vote booth after collect electronic voting machines (EVM) in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, 04 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In the first major elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Jammu and Kashmir polled on September 18, 25, and October 1. This was also the first assembly election here in 10 years and the first such exercise since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, followed by the then-state becoming a Union territory in October of that year.

Meanwhile, Haryana, where BJP is the ruling party since October 2014, voted on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir: A hung assembly is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, projections show. Also, according to exit polls, the BJP will win all its seats from the Hindu-majority Jammu region of the Union territory.

Agency/Pollster Congress-NC BJP PDP Others Axis My India 35-45 24-34 4-6 4-6 Dainik Bhaskar 35-40 20-25 4-7 12-16 India Today-C Voter 40-48 27-32 6-12 6-11 People's Pulse 46-50 23-27 7-11 4-6 News 24-Chanakya 35-40 20-25 4-7 6-12

Haryana: The Congress is set to oust the saffron party and form government here for the first time in a decade, projections show. The BJP, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment).

Agency/Pollster Congress BJP JJP+ INLD+ Others Dainik Bhaskar 44-54 19-29 0-1 1-5 4-9 India Today-C Voter 50-58 20-28 - - 10-16 People's Pulse 55 26 0-1 2-3 3-5 Republic-Matrize 55-62 18-24 0-3 3-6 2-5 Jist-TIF Research 45-53 29-37 - 0-2 4-6

However, it must be noted that exit polls often go wrong.