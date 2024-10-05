Menu Explore
Exit polls: Cong winning Haryana with majority, hung assembly likely in Jammu and Kashmir

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2024 08:43 PM IST

The counting of votes for both Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana is on October 8.

Months after putting up an impressive show against the BJP-led ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc has the edge in Jammu & Kashmir and the grand old party is set to clinch an absolute majority in Haryana, exit polls released on Saturday evening showed.

Gurugram, India-October 04, 2024: Polling officials going to vote booth after collect electronic voting machines (EVM) in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, 04 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India-October 04, 2024: Polling officials going to vote booth after collect electronic voting machines (EVM) in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, 04 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In the first major elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Jammu and Kashmir polled on September 18, 25, and October 1. This was also the first assembly election here in 10 years and the first such exercise since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, followed by the then-state becoming a Union territory in October of that year.

Meanwhile, Haryana, where BJP is the ruling party since October 2014, voted on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir: A hung assembly is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, projections show. Also, according to exit polls, the BJP will win all its seats from the Hindu-majority Jammu region of the Union territory.

Agency/PollsterCongress-NCBJPPDPOthers
Axis My India35-4524-344-64-6
Dainik Bhaskar35-4020-254-712-16
India Today-C Voter40-4827-326-126-11
People's Pulse46-5023-277-114-6
News 24-Chanakya35-4020-254-76-12

Haryana: The Congress is set to oust the saffron party and form government here for the first time in a decade, projections show. The BJP, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment).

Agency/PollsterCongressBJPJJP+INLD+Others
Dainik Bhaskar44-5419-290-11-54-9
India Today-C Voter50-5820-28--10-16
People's Pulse55260-12-33-5
Republic-Matrize55-6218-240-33-62-5
Jist-TIF Research45-5329-37-0-24-6

However, it must be noted that exit polls often go wrong.

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
