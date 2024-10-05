Jammu and Kashmir exit polls 2024: No majority, but Congress-JKNC alliance to win most seats

Jammu and Kashmir exit polls 2024: People’s Pulse exit poll for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections showed no political party is expected to reach the halfway mark of 46 seats in the Union territory. According to the exit poll survey published on, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to win most seats. A woman escorts a crutch user as he arrives to cast his vote in Jammu.(ANI)

The National Conference is expected to emerge as the single largest party in J&K with 33-35 seats, according to People's Pulse.

The BJP is likely to win 23 to 27 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the second-largest party in the Union Territory, according to People's Pulse.

Exit Poll 2024 live: People's Pulse result for Jammu and Kashmir

JKNC - 33-35

BJP - 23-27

INC - 13-15

PDP - 7-11

Others - 4-5

India Today-CVoter

India Today-CVoter exit poll results predicted that of 43 seats in the Jammu region, the Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to 27-31 seats, while 11-15 seats might to the National Conference and Congress alliance.

Dainik Bhaskar exit poll

An exit poll by Dainik Bhaskar forecast the BJP may win 20-25 seats, the Congress and National Conference alliance would win 35-40 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4-7 seats, and other parties 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News projection

The Gulistan News projection on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the National Conference, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents

No post-poll alliance with BJP: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asserted that his party would not forge a post-poll alliance with the BJP for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Farooq Abdullah told news agenct PTI.

He said the BJP did not give mandate to even a single Muslim in the Parliamentary election nor is there a single Muslim minister in the Union Cabinet.

"I think our people will not vote for the BJP. If they (BJP) think they will form the government, then they live in cuckoo's world," the National Conference (NC) chief added.

The NC had on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting percentage in J&K

The Election Commission of India said an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively.

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, campaigned extensively for weeks.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.