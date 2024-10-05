Exit Polls 2024 live: Haryana, J&K await early indicators ahead of results

Exit Polls 2024 live: In Haryana, the race for control of the 90-member Assembly has been fiercely contested. The state has seen intense campaigning, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aiming for a third consecutive term. After coming to power in 2014 and 2019, the BJP is eyeing a "hat-trick" of victories. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this year, has been at the forefront of the BJP’s campaign. His political fate, along with that of many other prominent leaders, will be sealed in these elections....Read More

The main challenger in the Haryana assembly elections is the Congress. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is hoping to stage a comeback after a decade out of power, even as Congress has avoided declaring a CM face. Hooda, a seasoned politician and former chief minister, is contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and is banking on anti-incumbency sentiment to propel his party back to power. Wrestling star-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat is another high-profile candidate, representing the Congress in Julana. The Congress has made strategic alliances, leaving the Bhiwani seat to its INDIA bloc partner, the CPI(M), in a bid to strengthen its chances.

The primary contest is expected to be between the BJP and Congress, with regional forces like Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) hoping to gain enough seats to hold the balance of power in the event of a hung assembly.

Exit polls will provide an early indication of whether the BJP’s momentum holds or if the Congress can turn the tide in its favour after 10 years in opposition.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

In Jammu and Kashmir, the assembly elections are historic for several reasons. This is the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and for the first time in over seven decades, several communities—West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gurkhas—have been granted voting rights. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted in three phases, with voter turnout registering a remarkable 69.65 per cent in the third and final phase.

Polling in the Jammu region was particularly robust, with districts like Udhampur, Kathua, and Samba recording turnout figures above 70 per cent. In Udhampur, which has four Assembly segments, the turnout was 76.09 per cent, the highest in the final phase. Meanwhile, in Kashmir, districts like Baramulla and Sopore, which have historically been separatist strongholds, saw significantly improved voter participation compared to previous elections.

The results of the Jammu and Kashmir elections will be crucial in determining the political course of the Union Territory. The exit polls will give an early insight into whether the newly empowered communities have altered the traditional voting patterns or if the existing power structures will remain in place.

Exit poll results

As mandated by the Election Commission, exit poll predictions can be aired only after 6pm today. These exit polls will offer the first look at possible outcomes for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. While exit polls are not always an accurate predictor of final results, they serve as a useful barometer of public sentiment immediately following the election.

Exit polls often set the tone for political discourse in the days leading up to the actual counting of votes. Analysts and political commentators will closely examine trends, especially in key constituencies where prominent leaders are contesting. Will the BJP maintain its grip on Haryana, or will the Congress stage a comeback? Will the first-time voters in Jammu and Kashmir shift the balance of power in the newly constituted Assembly?

Stay with us as we bring you real-time updates, expert analyses, and reactions from across the political spectrum as the exit poll results unfold. With the actual vote counting set for October 8, today's predictions will set the stage for what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to these high-stakes elections.