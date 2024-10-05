Exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election and the Haryana assembly election will be declared on Saturday evening. According to the Election Commission, the exit poll results will go live from 7 pm onwards - shortly after the voting ends in Haryana. Exit polls for Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana today. Check time, where to watch(AFP)

When and where to watch exit polls?

The exit polls will be declared on Saturday, 7 pm onwards. Various pollsters, including Today Chanakya, Axis My India, CSDS, C Voter, Times Now, and Poll of Polls conduct the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir exit polls.

The results will also be live-streamed on respective news websites.

For live updates, visit hindustantimes.com and follow their exit poll blog for real-time information on the election outcome.

What are exit polls and how accurate are they?

Exit polls are projections prepared by agencies based on voters' responses. They provide a useful snapshot of voter sentiment but are not always highly accurate. The polls' reliability depends on factors such as sampling methods, voter honesty, and margins of error, among others.

While the exit polls are often correct in predicting broad trends and outcomes in many elections, the actual results have sometimes been different.

The exit polls should be treated with caution and not as definitive results.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election - Key candidates

Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases for the assembly election - the first since the Centre revoked the region's special status in 2019. According to the Election Commission, the union territory recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.88 per cent, with male participation at 64.68 per cent - women at 63.04 per cent, and 38.24 per cent of third-gender voters casting their ballots.

Among the candidates to watch out for in the election are - NC leader Omar Abdullah (Ganderbal), BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina (Nowshera), BJP's Devender Singh Rana (Nagrota), PDP's Iltija Mufti (Srigujwara-Bijbehara), and PDP's Waheed Para (Pulwama), among others.

The results for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election will be declared on October 8.

Haryana assembly election - Key candidates

Haryana is voting in a single phase on Saturday, with as many as 1031 candidates, including 101 women, in the fray for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly.

The northern state, where BJP has been in power since 2014, will witness a direct showdown between the ruling party and the Congress.

Some of the key candidates include - chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and ex-deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, among others. All eyes will also be on former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress party last month and is contesting her maiden election.

The results for the Haryana assembly election will be declared on October 8.