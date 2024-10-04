Haryana assembly election: Key candidates and constituencies | Read list

The Haryana assembly election will be held in a single phase on Saturday, with as many as 1031 candidates, including 101 women, in the fray for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly. Julana: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party candidate Vinesh Phogat (left) during the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, in Julana, Haryana, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

All eyes will be on former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress party last month and is contesting her maiden election, from the Julana assembly constituency. Other major candidates include chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, ex-deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, among others.

The northern state will witness a direct showdown between the two national parties – BJP and Congress – with the saffron party battling a 10-year anti-incumbency. On the other hand, the latter is aiming to form government here for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is on Tuesday.

Candidates and constituencies to watch