Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana assembly election: Key candidates and constituencies | Read list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Wrestler=turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is among 101 women and 1031 candidates in the fray.

The Haryana assembly election will be held in a single phase on Saturday, with as many as 1031 candidates, including 101 women, in the fray for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly.

Julana: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party candidate Vinesh Phogat (left) during the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, in Julana, Haryana, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Julana: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party candidate Vinesh Phogat (left) during the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, in Julana, Haryana, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Also Read: Haryana assembly election | Exit polls after voting tomorrow. When and where to watch?

All eyes will be on former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress party last month and is contesting her maiden election, from the Julana assembly constituency. Other major candidates include chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, ex-deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, among others.

Also Read: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Kavita Dalal locked in fierce bout in Julana’s dangal

The northern state will witness a direct showdown between the two national parties – BJP and Congress – with the saffron party battling a 10-year anti-incumbency. On the other hand, the latter is aiming to form government here for the first time in a decade.

Also Read: Three crucial factors that will decide Haryana election

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is on Tuesday.

Candidates and constituencies to watch

SeatBJPCongressAAPJJP-ASPINLD-BSP
LadwaNayab Singh SainiMewa SinghJoga SinghVinod SharmaSapna Barshami
Garhi Sampla-KiloiManju HoodaBhupinder Singh HoodaPravin GushkhaniSushila DeshwalKrishan
JulanaCaptain Yogesh BairagiVinesh PhogatKavita DalalAmarjeet DhandaSurendra Lathar
KarnalJagmohan AnandSumita VirkSunil BindalJitendra RayalSurjeet Singh Pehelwan
Ambala CanttAnil VijParimal PariRaj Kaur GillAvtar KardhanOnkar Singh
GurugramMukesh SharmaVardhan YadavNishant AnandAshok JangraGaurav Bhatia
Uchana KalanDevender AtriBrijendra SinghPawan FaujiDushyant ChautalaVinod Pal
EllenabadAmir Chand MehtaBharat Singh BeniwalManish AroraAnjani LadhaAbhay Singh Chautala
ToshamShruti ChoudhryAnirudh ChoudhryDaljeet SinghRajesh BharadwajOm Singh
Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On