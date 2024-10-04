Haryana assembly election: Key candidates and constituencies | Read list
Wrestler=turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is among 101 women and 1031 candidates in the fray.
The Haryana assembly election will be held in a single phase on Saturday, with as many as 1031 candidates, including 101 women, in the fray for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly.
Also Read: Haryana assembly election | Exit polls after voting tomorrow. When and where to watch?
All eyes will be on former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress party last month and is contesting her maiden election, from the Julana assembly constituency. Other major candidates include chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, ex-deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, among others.
Also Read: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Kavita Dalal locked in fierce bout in Julana’s dangal
The northern state will witness a direct showdown between the two national parties – BJP and Congress – with the saffron party battling a 10-year anti-incumbency. On the other hand, the latter is aiming to form government here for the first time in a decade.
Also Read: Three crucial factors that will decide Haryana election
Meanwhile, the counting of votes is on Tuesday.
Candidates and constituencies to watch
|Seat
|BJP
|Congress
|AAP
|JJP-ASP
|INLD-BSP
|Ladwa
|Nayab Singh Saini
|Mewa Singh
|Joga Singh
|Vinod Sharma
|Sapna Barshami
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|Manju Hooda
|Bhupinder Singh Hooda
|Pravin Gushkhani
|Sushila Deshwal
|Krishan
|Julana
|Captain Yogesh Bairagi
|Vinesh Phogat
|Kavita Dalal
|Amarjeet Dhanda
|Surendra Lathar
|Karnal
|Jagmohan Anand
|Sumita Virk
|Sunil Bindal
|Jitendra Rayal
|Surjeet Singh Pehelwan
|Ambala Cantt
|Anil Vij
|Parimal Pari
|Raj Kaur Gill
|Avtar Kardhan
|Onkar Singh
|Gurugram
|Mukesh Sharma
|Vardhan Yadav
|Nishant Anand
|Ashok Jangra
|Gaurav Bhatia
|Uchana Kalan
|Devender Atri
|Brijendra Singh
|Pawan Fauji
|Dushyant Chautala
|Vinod Pal
|Ellenabad
|Amir Chand Mehta
|Bharat Singh Beniwal
|Manish Arora
|Anjani Ladha
|Abhay Singh Chautala
|Tosham
|Shruti Choudhry
|Anirudh Choudhry
|Daljeet Singh
|Rajesh Bharadwaj
|Om Singh