Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Number Theory: Three crucial factors that will decide the Haryana elections

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2024 06:43 PM IST

.

All the 90 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Haryana are voting tomorrow. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to form a government for the third consecutive time in the state, the Congress is looking to stage a comeback in Haryana after being out of power for 10 years. What are the key factors that are likely to affect the result of the Haryana elections? Here are three things that will matter.

Supporters at a pubic meeting addressed by PM Narendra Modi ahead of Haryana assembly elections in Hisar.(PTI)
Supporters at a pubic meeting addressed by PM Narendra Modi ahead of Haryana assembly elections in Hisar.(PTI)
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, October 04, 2024
