All the 90 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Haryana are voting tomorrow. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to form a government for the third consecutive time in the state, the Congress is looking to stage a comeback in Haryana after being out of power for 10 years. What are the key factors that are likely to affect the result of the Haryana elections? Here are three things that will matter.
Number Theory: Three crucial factors that will decide the Haryana elections