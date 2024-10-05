Haryana assembly election 2024 live updates: 2.03 crore voters set to vote today

Polling officials carry EVMs as they leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak on Friday.

Haryana assembly election 2024 live updates: Haryana is gearing up for a closely contested election today, where more than 2 crore voters will cast their ballots to choose 90 members for the state assembly in a single-phase poll. The election will decide the future of key political figures inclduing chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, JJP's Dushyant Chautala along with 1,027 other candidates competing in the race....Read More

The BJP is contending with strong opposition as it seeks a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to regain control after ten years.

Regional players like Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which partnered with the BJP until early 2024 and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray, positioning themselves as potential power brokers in the upcoming government formation.

Polling will take place in 90 constituencies across the state from 7 am to 6 pm. Over 2 crore voters, including 8,821 centenarians, are expected to cast their ballots at 20,632 polling stations.

The Congress is looking to build on its impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Their manifesto promises seven key guarantees, including a legal commitment to MSPs, conducting a caste survey, and providing a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 to women.



Rahul Gandhi has spearheaded the Congress campaign, raising concerns over critical issues like the Agniveer scheme, farmers' protests, and the wrestlers' agitation against the BJP.

In 2014, riding the Modi wave, the BJP won 47 seats, forming its first government in Haryana with Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini remains optimistic, emphasising the development work BJP government has carried out over the past decade, and mentioning that Haryana has transformed into a “developed state” under BJP's leadership.

A total of 1,031 candidates are vying in this election, which includes 101 women and 464 independents.