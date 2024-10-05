Menu Explore
Clear majority to Congress in Haryana, exit polls predict

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2024 07:26 PM IST

If the projections hold true, the Congress would return to power in Haryana after 10 years.

The Congress party is set to win Haryana with absolute majority, exit polls released on Saturday evening after the conclusion of single-phase polling showed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Click here for live updates on exit polls

If the projections hold true, the Congress would return to power in Haryana after 10 years. The BJP has been in power there since October 2014.

In the 90-seat Haryana legislative assembly, the majority mark is 46.

What exit polls show?

Agency/PollsterCongressBJPJJP+INLD+Others
Dainik Bhaskar44-5419-290-11-54-9
Dhruv Research57-6427-32--5-8
People's Pulse55260-12-33-5
Matrize55-6218-240-33-62-5

(Figures from other agencies will be added as they come)

The Congress' likely victory in Haryana will see the grand old party continue its resurgence that began with the Lok Sabha polls earlier in the year. The Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit won 99 seats, nearly doubling its tally from the 2019 general elections, when it won 52 seats. It had won 44 seats in 2019.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir exit polls 2024: No single party expected to get majority

Also, of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the BJP and Congress won five each, with the former's tally falling by five and the latter's rising by the same number.

Meanwhile, the assembly polls in Haryana were held in the backdrop of wrestlers' protest, the farmers' agitation, and anger against the Agniveer scheme. The Congress fielded wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the face of wrestlers' protest, from the Julana assembly constituency.

It must also be noted that exit polls can go off the mark. For example, in the Lok Sabha elections, nearly every pollster gave over 350 seats to the BJP-led ruling NDA. In reality, the NDA secured 293 seats, including 240 from the BJP.

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
© 2024 HindustanTimes
