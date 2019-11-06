Father arrested for burying infant girl alive in Tamil Nadu

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:08 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly burying his 15-day-old daughter alive at Vadamaruthur village in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Monday night, police said.

D Varadarajan, a police officer with Tirukovilur police station said the 25-year-old, allegedly killed the newborn as he did not want to raise a girl child. Varadarajan cited preliminary investigation and added that Varadarajan was unhappy when his wife, K Soundarya, gave birth to the baby girl. He allegedly took her away when she was sleeping next to her mother and buried her near their house, according to an inquiry officer. “When Soundarya woke up at 1 am [Tuesday] to feed the baby, she noticed she was missing. Finally, they found she was buried... Soundarya and others identified the footprints of Varadarajan that led them to the baby’s grave,” said the police.