Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express’ rear power car at New Delhi station

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:45 IST

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express around 1:40 pm,” he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:54 IST