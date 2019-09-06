Advertisement
Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express’ rear power car at New Delhi station

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.
No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.
         

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express around 1:40 pm,” he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

