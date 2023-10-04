Sikkim Flash Flood Alert LIVE Updates: 23 Army personnel, several vehicles missing

Around 23 army personnel have been reported missing and several vehicles are submerged as a sudden cloud burst on Wednesday over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim led to a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. Search operations are underway. Releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream.

Some army establishments along the valley have also been affected and efforts are on to confirm details, the Indian Army said.

Releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream. This also led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

