Sikkim Flash Flood Alert LIVE Updates: 23 Army personnel, several vehicles missing

Oct 04, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Some army establishments along the valley have also been affected and efforts are on to confirm details, the Indian Army said.

Around 23 army personnel have been reported missing and several vehicles are submerged as a sudden cloud burst on Wednesday over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim led to a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. Search operations are underway.

Releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream. This also led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    ‘Several properties damaged, request support’: BJP Sikkim president

    BJP Sikkim president Dr Thapa said "Several properties have been damaged. I request all institutions to support Sikkim. I took stock of the situation in the morning and will do it again."

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    ‘Humbly urge citizens to remain vigilant’: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

    Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang tweeted on Wednesday, “We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community. I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region.”

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Video: 23 Indian Army personnel missing in Sikkim following flash floods

  • Oct 04, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Cloud burst occured at South Lhonark lake in early hours of Wednesday

    South Lhonark lake, situated in North West Sikkim, had seen a cloud burst causing incessant monsoon rainfall during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

  • Oct 04, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood in Sikkim

    23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim: Defence PRO, Guwahati

Releasing water from Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level, upto 15-20 feet high downstream.
