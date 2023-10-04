23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Sikkim
Oct 04, 2023 09:13 AM IST
Flash flood in Sikkim: Several Army vehicles were washed away as the water level rose up to 15-20 feet.
At least 23 Army personnel went missing on Wednesday morning due to a flash flood in the Teesta river in Sikkim's Lachen Valley. Some Army vehicles have been submerged in the flash flood, defence sources confirmed. A search operation has been launched. The Army vehicles were parked at Bardang near Singtam when the flash flood occurred as a result of the release of water from the Chungthang dam. The water level rose up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
(This is breaking news. Be back for more updates)
