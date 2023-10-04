News / India News / 23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Sikkim

23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Sikkim

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Flash flood in Sikkim: Several Army vehicles were washed away as the water level rose up to 15-20 feet.

At least 23 Army personnel went missing on Wednesday morning due to a flash flood in the Teesta river in Sikkim's Lachen Valley. Some Army vehicles have been submerged in the flash flood, defence sources confirmed. A search operation has been launched. The Army vehicles were parked at Bardang near Singtam when the flash flood occurred as a result of the release of water from the Chungthang dam. The water level rose up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

The flash flood occurred due to a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.
The flash flood occurred due to a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Teesta swelled in Sikkim washing away Army vehicles.
Teesta swelled in Sikkim washing away Army vehicles.

(This is breaking news. Be back for more updates)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out