e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Flood situation in Assam improves marginally; over 42,000 still in relief camps

Flood situation in Assam improves marginally; over 42,000 still in relief camps

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected by floods, which was 28 two weeks ago, came down gradually to 21 on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:58 IST
Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Barpeta. (ANI Photo)
NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Barpeta. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

With rains easing a bit, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected by floods, which was 28 two weeks ago, came down gradually to 21 on Tuesday.

At present nearly 20 lakh people are still affected by floods—a significant drop since last 1o days when the figure has reached around 40 lakhs. One more death due to drowning was reported during the day, taking this season’s tally to 104.

“Rainfall has eased in the past few days and flood waters are drying in most places. The situation is likely to improve further in the next few days as there is no prediction of heavy rainfall,” said Pankaj Chakraborty, state project coordinator, ASDMA.

Over 42,000 people uprooted by flood waters are still taking shelter in 236 relief camps in 16 of the affected districts. Nearly 1 lakh hectare crop area continues to be inundated, said the ASDMA bulletin.

According to a bulletin by Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow above the danger level at several places.

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has also eased a bit with nearly 75% area of the park spread over 430 sq km inundated at present—till few days ago 90% area of the park was submerged.

A total of 137 park animals including 14 rhinos have died during floods this season while 163 of them have been rescued, said a bulletin issued by the park.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In