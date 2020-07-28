Flood situation in Assam improves marginally; over 42,000 still in relief camps

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:58 IST

With rains easing a bit, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected by floods, which was 28 two weeks ago, came down gradually to 21 on Tuesday.

At present nearly 20 lakh people are still affected by floods—a significant drop since last 1o days when the figure has reached around 40 lakhs. One more death due to drowning was reported during the day, taking this season’s tally to 104.

“Rainfall has eased in the past few days and flood waters are drying in most places. The situation is likely to improve further in the next few days as there is no prediction of heavy rainfall,” said Pankaj Chakraborty, state project coordinator, ASDMA.

Over 42,000 people uprooted by flood waters are still taking shelter in 236 relief camps in 16 of the affected districts. Nearly 1 lakh hectare crop area continues to be inundated, said the ASDMA bulletin.

According to a bulletin by Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow above the danger level at several places.

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has also eased a bit with nearly 75% area of the park spread over 430 sq km inundated at present—till few days ago 90% area of the park was submerged.

A total of 137 park animals including 14 rhinos have died during floods this season while 163 of them have been rescued, said a bulletin issued by the park.