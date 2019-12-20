Four men sentenced to death for killing 71 in Jaipur serial blasts 11 years ago

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:07 IST

Four men convicted for the nine bomb blasts that went off in Jaipur’s Walled City in May 2008 have been sentenced to death by a special court on Friday. More than 70 people were killed in the synchronised blasts and scores injured.

Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma had convicted the four – Mohammad Saif, 32, Mohammad Sarvar, 36, Saif-Ur-Rahman alias Saif-ur-Rahman, 36, and Salman, 34 – for murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Friday evening, the judge walked into his office a little after 4 pm and began reading the judgment in eight cases lodged against the 13 accused. He sentenced the four to death.

Defence lawyer Packer Farrukh said he will file an appeal in the high court on Monday when the case goes there for confirmation of the death verdict. “We will challenge the sentence,” he said.

A fifth accused in this case who had sent out the email claiming responsibility for the blasts had been acquitted on Wednesday.

The Jaipur police had arrested five people; three are absconding, two were killed in Batla House encounter and three are in other jails.

The eight locations targeted in the nine blasts – Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple – were within a 2-km radius.

The nine ammonium nitrate-based bombs that went off within a span of 20 minutes - between 7.20 pm and 7.45 pm - were strapped to bicycles. The explosives were packed with metal splinters or ball bearings to maximize damage in crowded areas. Apart from the 71 deaths, more than 170 people were injured in the blasts.