Friday, Sep 20, 2019
Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, no one trapped
A four-storey building collapses at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Road, rescue teams rushed to the spot.india Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A part of a four storey structure collapsed on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Road.
At least seven fire engines including an ambulance have been rushed to the spot.
The building, according to an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was vacant and no one was feared trapped.
There were mostly commercial structures in the Ahmed Building.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Sep 20, 2019 11:40 IST
