Fresh opportunity for India, Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral engagement, says Indian High Commission

Fresh opportunity for India, Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral engagement, says Indian High Commission

The High Commission said in a statement that the strong mandate received by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa provides a fresh opportunity for New Delhi and Colombo to enhance bilateral engagement including mitigating the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, right, shakes hands with Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's prime minister, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, right, shakes hands with Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's prime minister, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file phoot)
         

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Saturday called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him on the emphatic victory of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the parliamentary election.

The High Commission said in a statement that the strong mandate received by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa provides a fresh opportunity for New Delhi and Colombo to enhance bilateral engagement including mitigating the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19.

The SLLP has secured a landslide victory in the country’s parliamentary election winning 145 seats in the 225-member legislature. It can also count on the support of at least five allies.

During the meeting with Rajapaksa, Baglay recalled the phone conversation between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sri Lankan leader earlier this week.

“The High Commissioner recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had complimented the people and Government of Sri Lanka on the successful conduct of elections and had acknowledged the impressive electoral performance of the SLPP,” the statement said.

Baglay reiterated the strong desire and the commitment of the Indian government to work very closely with the new government and Parliament in Sri Lanka for further strengthening comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi had spoken to Rajapaksa on Tuesday and congratulated him as early results of parliamentary polls indicated an impressive electoral performance by SLPP.

The leaders agreed to remain in close touch as both countries address the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and resolved to take bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days.

