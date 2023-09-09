News / India News / Raimati, Subasa – tribal women from Odisha to share insights on millets at G20 dinner

Raimati, Subasa – tribal women from Odisha to share insights on millets at G20 dinner

ByHT News Desk
Sep 09, 2023 04:49 PM IST

World leader, representatives of the member states will be served dishes made of millets at the G20 dinner programme to showcase the Indian culinary heritage.

After day-long deliberations and meet-ups, delegates attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi will be relishing India's culinary delicacies, including dishes made of millets. In view of the United Nations General Assembly accepting India's proposal for the International Year of Millets 2023, world leaders, representatives of member states are already being served with millets-based dishes at the hotels they are staying.

Raimati Ghiuria (L). Subasa Mohanta (R)
Raimati Ghiuria (L). Subasa Mohanta (R)

Millets have several health benefits, as well as, come with environmental impact. To introduce the significance of this crop and dishes made out of it, two tribal women from Odisha – Raimati Ghiuria and Subasa Mohanta – will share insights at the dinner programme which will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Follow LIVE updates on G20 Summit

Both women took up millet farming at a time when many were unwilling to venture into it. They will showcase how farming the crop has helped change the life of many tribal women.

Raimata Ghiuria

  1. 36-year-old Ghiuria belongs to the Bhumia community and a native of Nauguda village in Odisha's Koraput.
  2. She is known as a seed conservator and has conserved over 70 traditional varieties of indigenous rice as well as over 30 varieties of millets.
  3. A mother of three, she became a resource person for her community who has trained other farmers on packaging practices of millets and other crops.
  4. She also runs a company that procures millets from local farmer and allow them to sell them at a minimum support price.
  5. She has also been training farmers on line transplanting, millet intensification, organic pest management and intercropping since 2012.

Subasa Mohanta

  1. 45-year-old Mohanta is a resident of Singarpur village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.
  2. She became a successful farmer of ragi – a type of millet – from a struggling paddy farmer with the use of traditional methods.
  3. Once a staple food of tribals, millets saw a decline from farms in her village. After taking its cultivation, she encouraged other farmers to take it up as their part of farm produce.
  4. She started cultivating millets after the state government launched Odisha Millets Mission in 2017. Earlier she used to have regular crop failures during paddy farming.
  5. Mohanta was one of those who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the global conference on millets.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out