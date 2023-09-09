G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Mega conclave to begin today at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: State-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit from Saturday, which will host more than 25 global leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron among others. An Illuminated with Tricolour view of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

At least 29 flights carrying heads of State or their representatives landed in the national capital on Friday with the airport deploying extra air traffic controllers (ATCOs) to coordinate all flight movements.

Meanwhile, the India G20 Presidency has been able to arrive at a general consensus on four key financial matters – including the Global South in industrial economies’ growth strategies, restructuring multilateral development banks (MDBs) for inclusive global growth, leveraging digital technology for societal development and exploring the potential of new technology for common good, people aware with the development have said.