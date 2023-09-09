News / India News / G20 Summit: 'Chaat', 'tadka dal' on lunch menu for spouses of world leaders

G20 Summit: 'Chaat', 'tadka dal' on lunch menu for spouses of world leaders

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Sep 09, 2023 05:57 PM IST

G20 Summit: The two-day annual summit of G20 or group of 20 nations' inter-governmental forum is being organised in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Amid the G20 Summit, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Saturday hosted a lavish luncheon and a splendid exhibition for the members of the family of heads of State. The culinary treat during their lunch break boasted a diverse array of cuisines, offering options such as 'Tadka dal' and 'chaat, straight from the bustling ‘streets of Delhi.’

G20 Summit: Wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy, (second from left) and other family members of the world leaders spotted at Delhi's Pusa campus on Saturday.
Alongside these delights, they can also savor a range of cuisines that includes 'Pumpkin and Coconut Shorba,' 'Naga Black Rice Bhel,' 'Beetroot and Peanut Butter Tikki,' and 'Bengal Mustard,' among other delicacies. Further, it includes treats like ‘Anar Kulfi Sorbet’, ‘Slow Roast Pumpkin with Coconut Curry’, ‘Appalam’, ‘Wild Nettle Raita’, ‘Herb Jowar Roti’, ‘Coconut and Curry Leaf Pulao’, and a Haji Ali inspired dessert, the ‘Custard Apple Cream’. (G20 LIVE updates)

The exhibitions at the beautified NGMA, located on Sher Shah Road in central Delhi was organised for the family members while the world leaders deliberated on key agendas during the summit.

Earlier, they were also invited to take a curated tour of the 1,200-acre Pusa-IARI campus in New Delhi, the cradle of the green revolution in India. UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy was also spotted at the event.

The day 1 of the two day summit began its inaugural session ‘One Earth’ with adding African Union as the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inaugural remarks at the Summit, asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table.

AU is a 55-member bloc and has become the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

The member nations also adopted a consensus leaders’ declaration for their summit, Modi announced. “Friends, we have just got good news. With the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration,” Modi said during a televised statement during the second session of the summit.

The development came hours after the Indian side circulated among the G20 states new text to refer to the Ukraine crisis in the draft leaders’ declaration amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the conflict.

