Itinerary for G20 spouses: Lunchat Delhi’s NGMA, millets exhibit at Pusa

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will open during the G20 Summit with a sprawling lunch on one side, and an exquisite exhibition of India’s traditional weaves and art, curated especially for the members of the family of heads of State, according to officials part of the process. The NGMA, located on Shershah Road, is currently closed for beautification for the visit. (HT ARCHIVE)

The exhibitions at the beautified NGMA, located on Sher Shah Road in central Delhi, will allow the families of the leaders to partake in a curated shopping experience, the officials said. The visit is likely scheduled for September 9, they said.

“The spouses of G20 leaders will get to see Indian textiles and jewellery, traditional weaves and toys, and interior design materials from various regions of the country ,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

In addition to the NGMA exhibit, some works are also being flown in from museums across the country. “We only have modern art at the gallery, so it was decided to move things to Delhi so that they (visitors) could also get a sense of history,’’ said an NGMA official, asking not be named.

For the past two weeks, the gallery has been closed weeks for preparation for the same. The NGMA complex has undergone unique landscaping and a 115ft Indian flag has been installed at the site.

“The idea is not just to have a touristy experience but one of content and substance,’’ said an official in the ministry of external affairs on condition of anonymity. Due to security concerns, the government decided to have crafts and other textiles and artefacts in the complex so that shopping could also be facilitated, officials said.

Officials aware of the matter said that commandos with special training from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will provide security to the family members of the dignitaries.

Similar visits are also being discussed for locations such as the Dilli Haat, which are being spruced up to welcome the invitees, according to a senior Delhi Police officer.

A plan for the visitors to take a tour of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the Capital at Pusa has also been finalised for September 9 evening, and the Rajghat on Sunday.

As they explore the expansive 1,200-acre Pusa campus of IARI, millets will take centre stage, not only in cuisines but also through startups specialising in superfoods, celebrity chefs, and an exhibition to delight the visitors.

During the visit, the visitors will meet woman millet farmers from 11 states, said officials. They will then be led to an exhibition on millets and other highlights of India’s agricultural journey, while three celebrity chefs will present millet- based snacks.

The grain is being advocated rigorously by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to position India as the global hub for millets, and has found a place in several menus for the Summit. The year 2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets” by the United Nations.

Delhi is set to host 43 heads of state for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10, marking the city’s largest multilateral event since the 2010 Commonwealth Games.