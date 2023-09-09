Watch: US delegate flexes impressive Hindi speaking skills at G20 Summit

G20 Summit updates: Amid the ongoing two day G20 Summit in New Delhi that began Saturday, a United States delegate showcased her impressive Hindi speaking skills while discussing the Indo-US joint declaration, announced a day ahead of the summit. The delegate was identified as the US State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod, who is entrusted with communicating US foreign policy priorities to Hindi and Urdu speakers around the world. The US State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod,

MacLeod, while speaking in Hindi, spoke about the key highlights of the joint declaration, saying “Jaise aapne joint statement me dekha, America aur Bharat bahut bade paimane par sahyog kar rahe hain. Jinme se critical emerging technologies, information-communication technologies hain….humne kuch ailan kiya 'Indian Electronic Vehicle Transition' ke bare me…hamare taraf se aadha billion dollars denge aur Indian sarkar bhi apne taraf se itne paise denge….student mobility ke bare me bhi alag alag partnerships announce kiya gaya… (In the joint statement, both India and the US are cooperating on a large scale ... .These areas include critical and emerging technologies and information and communications technologies. We also made announcements about the Indian Electronic Vehicle Transition….we also announced different partnerships on student mobility…)". (G20 LIVE updates)

'Strengthening Indo-US ties'

During a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the “close and enduring partnership” between India and the United States. They called for working to transform the India-U.S. Strategic Partnership across all dimensions.

“The leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship”, the Indo-US joint statement on White House website read.

Biden also hailed India's G20 presidency for ‘demonstrating’ how the G20 as a forum is delivering ‘important outcomes’. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the G20 and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi will advance the shared goals on several agendas.

