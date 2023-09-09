‘Historical': Top leaders react to adoption of New Delhi Declaration at G20
The G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 percent consensus to the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration.
In a massive breakthrough, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 percent consensus to the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling it “historic and pathbreaking”, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said India's G20 Presidency “delivered phenomenal action on high ambitions for the world.” (CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE)
“With 83 paras and absolutely no dissent, no footnotes, no chair summaries - the #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration symbolises unparalleled global consensus,” Kant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In another post, he wrote: “The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity in todays world.”
Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, Kant said, “I think one of the biggest achievements of this New Delhi leaders' declaration is what we've achieved on women-led development, with a massive focus on women empowerment and gender equality. There is a huge focus on gender-inclusive climate action. There's a completely big focus on women's food security, nutrition, and well-being.”
Also read: What G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration says on Ukraine: Today’s era not of war
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing a press conference said the Declaration focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.
“The declaration seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs and has come up with an action plan accordingly. It envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy, and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others,” the minister said.
Also read: Raimati, Subasa – tribal women from Odisha to share insights on millets at G20 dinner
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the G20 member nations for their “cooperation and support” towards the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. Highlighting PM Modi's leadership, the minister said his “human-centric approach to global development had resonated strongly with the international community.”
Meanwhile, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte also reacted to the adoption of the Declaration saying, “I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion,” as quoted by ANI.
(With inputs from agencies)
- Topics
- G20 Summit
- G20
- Amitabh Kant