‘Historical': Top leaders react to adoption of New Delhi Declaration at G20

In a massive breakthrough, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 percent consensus to the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling it “historic and pathbreaking”, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said India's G20 Presidency “delivered phenomenal action on high ambitions for the world.” (CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MEA S. Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addresses the media during a press conference during G20 Leaders' Summit, at International Media Centre in New Delhi on Saturday

“With 83 paras and absolutely no dissent, no footnotes, no chair summaries - the #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration symbolises unparalleled global consensus,” Kant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another post, he wrote: “The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity in todays world.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, Kant said, “I think one of the biggest achievements of this New Delhi leaders' declaration is what we've achieved on women-led development, with a massive focus on women empowerment and gender equality. There is a huge focus on gender-inclusive climate action. There's a completely big focus on women's food security, nutrition, and well-being.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing a press conference said the Declaration focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

“The declaration seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs and has come up with an action plan accordingly. It envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy, and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others,” the minister said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the G20 member nations for their “cooperation and support” towards the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. Highlighting PM Modi's leadership, the minister said his “human-centric approach to global development had resonated strongly with the international community.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte also reacted to the adoption of the Declaration saying, “I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion,” as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)