G20 guests to glimpse India’s musical history at Prez dinner

Dignitaries from across the world in Delhi for the G20 summit will experience musical performances from 78 artists that will showcase India's rich musical heritage using 34 Hindustani, 18 carnatic, and 40 folk instruments, officials said.

A three-hour long performance, which an ensemble of artists from across the country have been perfecting since August 31, will be a part of the dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9 in Delhi that will be attended by 400 guests from across the world.

Six-year-old Rakshita, playing the violin, will be the youngest performer, while 56 years-old dhangali player Sonu Dhavalu Mhase is the oldest member of the ensemble. In total, the group consists of 11 children, 13 women, 6 differently abled (divyang) artists, 26 men and 22 professionals, officials familiar with the matter added.

The performance will also feature several Indian musical traditions and use 26 rare instruments, such as the bhapang, a single-stringed instrument also known as the talking drum, the dhaangli made from Dudhi Bhopla related to the tribal Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The north-Indian classical instrument called the dilruba, popularly used an accompanying instrument for the Gurbani; the jaltarang, which consists of two china bowls filled with water and struck by two cane sticks; the Saraswati veena; the surbhaar; sursingaar; kamaicha, are among the other instruments in the ensemble.

The 21-stringed Indian arched harp, or the mattakokila veena and the naltarang from Madhya Pradesh will also be used. Aside from these, instruments such as the violin, flute, sarod, tablas, sitar and mirdangams will also be part of the ensemble.

“An attempt has been to ensure that complete view of India’s rich musical tradition is provided to the guests,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. “It will provide them with a glimpse of thousands of years of musical history.”

The musical performance will consist of three parts, Utsaah (Vilambit Laya, or slow tempo), Bharat-Vaadya-Darshanam Part I and II (Madhya and Drut Laya, or medium and fast tempo).

It will include Rajasthani, Kashmiri folk music, as well Karagattam songs (Tamil Nadu) Puttanadan Punjayile (Kerala’s traditional boat racing song) and the Bharmamokate (Andhra Pradesh).

