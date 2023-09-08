‘Won’t tolerate this kind of violent extremism': Rishi Sunak on Khalistani issue

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived in Delhi on Friday to take part in the mega G20 Summit, said that the United Kingdom is “working closely with the Indian government to tackle the Khalistani issue”. Sunak asserted that he would not tolerate any kind of violent Khalistani extremism in the UK. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

This comes as there have been increasing concerns in India about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK - especially after the attack on the Indian High Commission in London on March 19. The attack had prompted sharp condemnation from Indian Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

“…We are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle 'PKE' Pro-Khalistan Extremism. I don't think it's right. Our security Minister recently was just in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism,” Sunak said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India had lodged a strong protest with the UK. The Delhi Police also registered a first information report (FIR) over a crime committed abroad and the case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rishi Sunak in India

The UK PM, along with his wife Akshata Murthy, arrived in India for the G20 Leaders' Summit that will be held over the next two days in New Delhi. Upon landing, Sunak said that he would work with world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.

"I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)