Ukraine miffed over G20 declaration; ‘nothing to be proud of’

Reuters |
Sep 09, 2023 10:01 PM IST

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Saturday the G20's joint declaration was "nothing to be proud of" and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.

"Ghost", 24, a soldier with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army(REUTERS)
Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the joint declaration, with several pieces of the text crossed out in red and corrected with wording which reflects Ukraine's position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite his disappointment with the overall G20 text, Nikolenko thanked Ukraine's allies for doing their part to advance Ukraine's position in the declaration.

“Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text.”

