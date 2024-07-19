Gadchiroli encounter: 86 lakh reward for this villager for tip-off on Maoists, says report

A tribal villager, whose tip-off to the security forces led to the killing of 12 Maoists in an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, will be rewarded with the entire cash reward of ₹86 lakh, The Times of India reported. Security officials in a Maoist affected area. (File Photo)

According to the report, Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis also declared a separate reward of ₹51 lakh for the commandos involved in the operation. The encounter near the Chhattisgarh border began on Wednesday after a tip-off and lasted for around six hours, the police said.

The Maoists who were killed were identified as Yogesh Tulavi alias Narendra (36), Vishal Atram alias Laxman (43) and Pramod Kachlami (31) - all three were from Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalam with each carrying a reward of ₹16 lakh. The other deceased were - Maharu Gawade (31), Anil Darro (28), Sarita Parsa (37), Rajjo Gawade (35) and Vijju, all area committee members from Chatgaon-Kasansur and Korchi-Tipagad LOS and each one carried a reward of ₹6 lakh. Besides, Chanda Podyam, Sita Hawke, Roja and Sagar - all members of Chatgaon-Kasansur and Korchi-Tipagad LOS, carried a reward of ₹two lakh on their heads, news agency PTI reported.

Apart from the bodies of the Maoists, the police recovered several firearms, including seven automatic weapons, three AK47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine gun, one self-loading rifle (SLR), Maoist literature, explosives, detonators and other belongings from the spot.

According to the police, due to the success of the operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalams of Naxals have been wiped out.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident took place in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Maoist operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts.

(With inputs from PTI)