12 Maoists gunned down in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Twelve Maoists, including a senior commander, were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Wednesday, with two personnel suffering bullet injuries, officials close to the development said, adding that both officers are out of danger. A fierce exchange of fire between the police teams and the Maoists broke out at around 11am, and lasted over six hours. (PTI file photo)

Senior police officers said that the exchange of fire between the Maoists and the C-60, the unit of the Maharashtra Police that specialises in anti-guerilla operations, lasted for over six and a half hours in forests near Jarabandi, which borders Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

The officers also said that security forces had launched an operation on Wednesday morning after they received intelligence inputs of a group of 15 armed Maoists camping near Wandoli village. “The operation was launched on Wednesday from Gadchiroli, at around 10 am. Seven C-60 parties, led by the deputy superintendent of police, operations, were sent near the Chhattisgarh border,” said Neelotpal, superintendent of police, Gadchiroli.

A fierce exchange of fire between the police teams and the Maoists broke out at around 11am, and lasted over six hours. “In the ensuing encounter, 12 Maoists were neutralised and several automatic weapons were recovered,” the SP said. The police teams cordonned off the area, and have recovered seven firearms, including three AK 47’s, two INSAS rifles, one carbine and SLR rifle each from the spot.

One of the deceased Maoists has been identified as Vishal Atram, a key divisional commander who helmed the Tipagad dalam of the guerillas, with the police working to identify the rest of the dead.

Senior police officers said that two police personnel also sustained bullet injuries, but were airlifted to Nagpur for treatment, and both are said to be out of danger.

The major operation came on a day when both Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were in Gadchiroli in the morning to inaugurate a steel plant in Aheri, 80 kilometres away from where the encounter broke out. Fadnavis, who helms the Home department, commended the Gadchiroli police for the operation, and announced a reward of ₹51 lakh for the teams that were involved.

Talking to media persons in Nagpur this evening, Fadnavis said, “We are proud of the C-60 jawans, who successfully eliminated 12 Maoists without any casualties on their side and bravely fought against them during heavy rain in the area. We are rewarding the entire team with ₹51 lakh.”

Senior officials said that Wednesday’s encounter was an indicator of sustained successes in anti-Maoist operations in the left-wing extremism affected district in 2024.

They pointed to the surrender of Giridhar, also known as Nagsu Tumretti, the head of the Gadchiroli divisional committee of the CPI(Maoist), before Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on 22 June.

Before that, on June 13, three Maoists including a dalam commander and two women cadre were killed in an encounter in the Bhamragad division in Gadchiroli.

Three automatic weapons— an AK 47, a carbine and a INSAS rifle had been recovered from the spot.