Anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort will continue: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio on Tuesday said that the anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur district will continue even after the violence that erupted on Sunday. The deputy chief minister said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue as per government guidelines while also ensuring the prevalence of peace in the region.

“Encroachments must be removed as per the wish of Shiv Bhakts even as the drive against unauthorised structures will be carried out legally by following laid-down procedures,” he said. Earlier in the day, the Kolhapur district administration removed 80 encroachments at Vishalgad Fort till the evening amid heavy police bandobast.

Fadnavis stressed that the state government wants peace and stability in the district. “Our priority is to ensure that peace prevails. The time has also come for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to show whether or not it is with those who have encroached upon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history,” Fadnavis said.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 people. The situation turned tense after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were intercepted at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

On Tuesday, MVA leaders including Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and MLA Satej Patil, both from Congress, visited Vishalgad. “I regret I could not protect you from Sunday’s violence. However, we will ensure that you get proper treatment,” said Shahu Maharaj to the locals.

The administration has already imposed prohibitory orders from July 15 to July 29 to keep the situation under control. The district administration began removing the encroachments after it received ‘in principle approval’ for demolishing only those structures that were not covered under the stay order.

Vishalgad Fort located in the Shahuwadi taluka has become a battleground between the district administration and Hindutva forces over removal of encroachments. Besides, the fort holds historical significance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. The fort is spread over an area of 1130 metres and is located at a height of 3,500 feet above sea level.

District collector Amol Yedge said, “Of the 158 encroachments, 80 were removed between 11 am and 6 pm by sub-divisional officer (Vishalgad division) during which period 150 labourers, 96 administration staff and 250 policemen participated. Only those structures which do not fall within the purview of the court’s stay order were removed.”

Sambhaji Raje said, “I thank all the Shiv Bhakts for making this movement successful. This encroachment had to be removed and the activists showed bravery which led to action at the fort.”