At least 3 dead in Andhra Pradesh chemical gas leak: What we know so far

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:34 IST

At least three people killed in Andhra Pradesh after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam.

One child is among the three people who have lost their lives in the accident. Hundreds have been reported sick after the incident. According to reports, the gas leak has affected nearly 20 nearby villages.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was pressed into service to evacuate people from the nearby colonies. Fire tenders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd were trying to reduce the impact of the gas using water.

Here’s what we know about the Andhra gas leak incident so far:

1. Three people, including two women and a child, have been killed in the incident.

2. Hundreds of others have been reported to have fallen sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

3. The incident happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers Ltd at Gopalapatnam. People in the nearby colonies were fast asleep when the incident took place.

4. A large number of people, mostly children and old people, are learnt to have fainted within their homes, assistant commissioner of police Swaroopa Rani said.

5. Hundreds have been moved to safer places. Those who fell sick were rushed to King George Hospital and some other private hospitals.