e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership

‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership

Sonia Gandhi accepted the post of the interim chief after much persuasion only on one condition that the party will find her replacement soon.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:57 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In her response, Sonia Gandhi has told Congress leaders that she was not interested in leading the party once again when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10 requested her to assume the reins of the organisation.
In her response, Sonia Gandhi has told Congress leaders that she was not interested in leading the party once again when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10 requested her to assume the reins of the organisation.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has responded to a letter written by a group of party leaders, who sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, saying that all of them should get together and find a new chief as she does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further, people familiar with the development said.

In her response, Gandhi has told them that she was not interested in leading the party once again when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10 requested her to assume the reins of the organisation again, a senior functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Sonia Gandhi accepted the post of the interim chief after much persuasion only on one condition that the party will find her replacement soon.

The leaders made desperate pleas to her after Rahul Gandhi rejected their calls to withdraw his resignation that he had put in on May 25 in the wake of party’s rout in the national elections.

At that time too, Sonia Gandhi mentioned in her response that she had insisted that the new president should be someone from outside the Gandhi family, the functionary quoted from the letter.

For his part, Rahul Gandhi while resigning from the top post had told the CWC in its meeting on May 25, that the party should elect a non-Gandhi as its new president.

HT has learnt that the letter has been in the works for at least the past month. Several leaders that HT spoke to confirmed that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, both Rajya Sabha MPs have taken the main initiative in drafting the letter.

tags
top news
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In