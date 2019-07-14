Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 14, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

‘Get your facts right,’ Vijay Mallya tells twitterati after drawing flak over Chris Gayle’s post

Vijay Mallya found himself in twitterati’s line of fire after West Indies batsman Chris Gayle - posted a picture with him on Saturday.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Gayle,Vijay Mallya,photo
This photograph posted by West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle led to liquor baron Vijay Mallya being trolled on Twitter.(Chris Gayle/Twitter)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Chris Gayle’s tweet with a photograph of team owner and embattled businessman Vijay Mallya triggered a firestorm on Twitter and spurred the liquor baron to advise netizens to get their facts rights before accusing him of being a thief.

“Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1,” Gayle captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on Twitter, it began to draw flurry of barbs, quips and memes.

Riled by the posts In his defence, Mallya in a tweet said, “For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering.”

But the barbs didn’t stop,

One Twitter user took pot shot at Mallya asking, “When did you offer banks money? Why didn’t you do it earlier before Modi govt framed law to confiscate chors property? No homest person will run away. Only chors fear facing law.”.

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then and has been fighting India’s attempt to extradite him.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary’s order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:06 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics