‘Get your facts right,’ Vijay Mallya tells twitterati after drawing flak over Chris Gayle’s post

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Chris Gayle’s tweet with a photograph of team owner and embattled businessman Vijay Mallya triggered a firestorm on Twitter and spurred the liquor baron to advise netizens to get their facts rights before accusing him of being a thief.

“Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1,” Gayle captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on Twitter, it began to draw flurry of barbs, quips and memes.

Gayle.. he cheated government and banks and left India. Be careful with him... Check out ur wallet when you go home — சேகுவரா (@cheguevaramuji) July 13, 2019

Have you checked your stuff ???

After meeting with him ??😅😅😅 — 1975 (@ArtistAkhi) July 13, 2019

Riled by the posts In his defence, Mallya in a tweet said, “For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering.”

For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

But the barbs didn’t stop,

One Twitter user took pot shot at Mallya asking, “When did you offer banks money? Why didn’t you do it earlier before Modi govt framed law to confiscate chors property? No homest person will run away. Only chors fear facing law.”.

When did you offer banks money? Why didn’t you do it earlier before Modi govt framed law to confiscate chors property? No homest person will run away. Only chors fear facing law. — Karmayogi (@dkarmayogi) July 14, 2019

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then and has been fighting India’s attempt to extradite him.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary’s order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:06 IST