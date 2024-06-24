‘Gimmicks’: Kumaraswamy slams Congress MPs for carrying Constitution copies

Union minister and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday slammed Congress MPs for carrying copies of the Constitution to the Parliament, calling it a "gimmick." Union minister HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

The Union minister came out in defence of PM Narendra Modi's remarks on Emergency saying, “He is right. He remembered what happened at that time.”

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also supported PM Modi's remarks on Emergency and said, "Certainly, it's a black mark in the annals of democracy of this country...They had really twisted and turned the Constitution. Now, the Congress leaders are holding the Constitution in their hands. It is the very Constitution that they murdered. They are holding the piece of the Constitution which they murdered on 25th June 1975...They (Congress) reminded the people that these are the people who murdered democracy...They don't have the right to talk about democracy and Constitution of the country."

What PM Modi said

While addressing mediapersons ahead of the start of the Parliament Session, PM Modi reminded the Congress party of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. PM Modi assured that a resolution will be taken for a vibrant demoracy aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the common people.

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," said PM Modi.

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," he added.