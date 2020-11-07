e-paper
US Election 2020
Home / India News / ‘Gives hope’: Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Joe Biden after US election win

‘Gives hope’: Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Joe Biden after US election win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the national leaders who wished Biden good luck for presidency.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joe Biden has won the US presidential election, defeating Donald Trump
Joe Biden has won the US presidential election, defeating Donald Trump(Reuters)
         

Congratulatory messages poured in for Joe Biden from Indian leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, as he secured his place in the White House on Saturday evening, defeating Donald Trump. Gandhi and Mufti were among the first to wish Biden good luck for the presidency.

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. He also tweeted to Kamala Harris and said that her victory makes Indians proud that the first woman to serve as the vice president of the US traces her roots to India.

Also Read: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election

Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Biden and said that the Democratic Party’s win gave everyone hope that right wing extremism will sooner or later be history. “Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump,” she tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor applauded Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the win and said that he was delighted to have a US vice-president who enjoys ‘idlis’ and makes ‘dosas’.

Click here for complete US Presidential election coverage

“All Indian democrats will echo this sentiment as we join @RahulGandhi in applauding @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. On a personal note, delighted to have a US V-P who enjoys idlis and makes dosas!” he tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah had another as he tweeted, “To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days.”

“It’s pretty apt that Trump was at one of his golf courses when the election was called for @JoeBiden considering how much golf he’s played over the last 4 years. Now he’ll have all the time in the world to 🏌️‍♂️ (play golf),” he further tweeted.

